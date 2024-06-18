Tuesday, June 18, 2024
     
Dubai-bound plane receives bomb threat minutes before takeoff from IGI Airport: Official

A senior police official said an email containing a bomb threat against the Delhi to Dubai flight was received at the DIAL office of the IGI Airport. This prompted the official to check the entire flight.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2024 9:57 IST
Bomb threat in dubai bound flight
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

New Delhi:  A Dubai-bound plane which was to take from Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, authorities said. "On Monday, at 9.35 am an email was received in DIAL office, of the IGI Airport with the threat of bomb inside the Delhi to Dubai flight," a senior police officer said. No bomb was found when the plane was checked, the officer said.

The latest threat came nearly two weeks after an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the aeroplane. The threat turned out to be a hoax. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

Later, the investigation concluded a 13-year-old boy behind the false bomb threat email to the Delhi airport. Surprisingly, the teenager said he had sent the main "just for fun". The boy said he wanted to test whether he could be traced or not. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

