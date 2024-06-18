Dubai-bound plane receives bomb threat minutes before takeoff from IGI Airport: Official

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

New Delhi: A Dubai-bound plane which was to take from Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, authorities said. "On Monday, at 9.35 am an email was received in DIAL office, of the IGI Airport with the threat of bomb inside the Delhi to Dubai flight," a senior police officer said. No bomb was found when the plane was checked, the officer said.

The latest threat came nearly two weeks after an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the aeroplane. The threat turned out to be a hoax. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

Later, the investigation concluded a 13-year-old boy behind the false bomb threat email to the Delhi airport. Surprisingly, the teenager said he had sent the main "just for fun". The boy said he wanted to test whether he could be traced or not.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.