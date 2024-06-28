Vistara’s Mumbai-bound flight from Thiruvananthapuram receives bomb threat, searches held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vistara flight (for representational purposes)

A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai received a bomb threat on Friday (June 28), leading to a thorough search of the aircraft, the police said. A crew member had found a note saying ‘bomb on board’, an official of Sahar police said. The airline informed the police soon after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, he said.

The passengers were informed about the threat after landing and a search of passengers and their luggage was underway though nothing suspicious had been found so far, the official added.

An airline spokesperson said in a statement that a "security concern" was noticed by its staff onboard Vistara flight UK 552.

"As per protocol, we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai where all customers have been disembarked," the statement added.

The latest bomb threat comes days after over 40 airports, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to scramble contingency measures and carry out anti-sabotage checks that lasted hours. However, in the end, each one of them was found to be hoax.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Kerala man scheduled to travel London with his family gives bomb threat to Air India flight, caught