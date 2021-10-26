The Parliament Winter Session is expected to be held from November 29-December 23, sources said.
The Parliament Winter Session is expected to be held from November 29-December 23, sources said.
Top News
Latest News
Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 26, 2021
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister will stay at the camp in Lethpora, Pulwama camp
Parliament Winter Session to be held from November 29-December 23: Sources
Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa on Oct 30 as Congress gears up for Assembly polls 2022
Supreme Court reserves judgement on issue of grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs
Karnataka: 7 cases of new COVID variant found as state eases restrictions
China, Russia, NZ report spike in Covid cases. Is the world staring at fresh, more lethal wave?
Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong convicted, fined for illegal anesthetic medication use
18 villagers shot dead at mosque in Nigeria; attackers at large
US to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from November 8; new guidelines issued
Communal tension continues in Bangladesh; rumours surface on social media sites
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Kohli handled defeat with so much grace, says Sana Mir
SA vs WI Dream 11Playing 11 Team , Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup
South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021
Lucknow, Ahmedabad two new IPL teams inducted; RPSG, CVC Capital win bids
Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB files reply opposing Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail plea; what it reads
Sooryavanshi song Mera Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar, Katrina weave magic in Arijit Singh's romantic melody
Reaction of Kangana Ranaut's mother after actress won National Award wins hearts, photo goes viral
Tadap Teasers: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria introduce characters Ishana-Ramisa, trailer out tomorrow
Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: 7 superhit songs of the actress that made every 90s kid her fan
Elon Musk's Tesla joins $1 trillion club, becomes 5th largest public company in America
National Stock Exchange's registered investors base crosses 5 crore unique investors
IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank tie up for co-branded credit card Ka-ching
Govt signs share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for Rs 18,000 crore Air India sale
Zoom brings live captioning feature to everyone: Here's how it works
YouTube starts rolling out 'New to You' feature: Here's how it works
Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphones launched in India: Price, Specifications
Apple to start shipping of new MacBook Pro models in late November
GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition set to release on Nov 11
Young Sheldon to Joey, 5 beloved side characters who got a show of their own
67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, receive top honors | IN PICS
30 years of Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri: Relive their love story through romantic photos
From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone to Shilpa, Karwa Chauth looks inspired by Bollywood divas
Too Glam to Handle! Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in shimmery outfits (PICS)
Sameer Wankhede's wife shares wedding pics, says 'We have never converted to any other religion'
Karwa Chauth 2021: Netizens celebrate festival with funny memes and rib-tickling jokes
#HabitHits10Million: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's last music video 'Habit' garners immense love
VIRAL: Nine-year-old girl copies Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Blindfolded Rajput women display sword skills at Talwar Raas organised by Royal Family of Rajkot
Horoscope October 26: Stalled work of Libra people will be completed, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: To get continuous progress, put marble of this colour on floor of Northeast direction
Vastu Tips: For benefits, get this coloured marble in the west direction
Vastu Tips: Put black marble in this direction of the house, fear will go away
Karwa Chauth 2021: Latest mehendi designs you should try on your hands this festival