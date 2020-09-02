No Question Hour in Parliament's monsoon session, Oppn not happy

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Question hour in the upcoming Parliament session cancelled.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming monsoon session will not have question hour and private member's business in both the houses of the parliament once the monsoon session commences from September 14. However, the issue has become a new flashpoint between the government and the opposition parties.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Sinha Gohil has called it a "murder of democracy wherein government only wants it's on business done in the parliament, with no opportunity for the opposition to raise pertinent issues in the parliament", however, JDU Leader KC Tyagi says question hour has not been suspended forever, it's been done due to coronavirus, and opposition has other measures such as calling attention motion and short duration discussion to raise their issues".

TMC MP Derek O'brian has also put out a tweet saying, "MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. The session starts on 14 September. So Q Hour cancelled? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950? Parliament's overall working hours remain the same so why cancel Q Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy."

The monsoon session of the parliament will begin on September 14 and will go on till October 1, with a total of 18 sittings.

Proceedings of both the houses will begin on September 14 and on the first day, the Lok Sabha will function from 9 AM to 1 PM. However, business in Rajya sabha will begin at 3 PM and session on first day will be concluded at 7 PM in the evening.

But on other days, the Rajya Sabha will function from 9 AM-11 AM, while Lok sabha will be functioning from 3 PM to 7 PM.

