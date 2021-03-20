Param Bir Singh's sensational claim: Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month for him

Image Source : PTI Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh alleges Maharashtra Home Minister Sachin Vaze asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 per month for him.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made explosive claims alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (NCP leader) had asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments in the state.

In his letter, Param Singh Singh said Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds for him.

In and around mid-February and thereafter, Home Minister had called Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of Home Minister including his Personal Secretary, Palande, were also present.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed to Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore a month. For achieving the target, the Deshmukh told Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores was achievable.

Param Bir Singh in the letter further accused Maharashtra Home Minister adding that he instructed Vaze to take care of the remaining collection from other sources.

What Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in his defence

Responding to Param Bir Singh's claims, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh rejected all the allegations levelled against him and termed them baseless.

"Deshmukh said Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren Case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

(Developing story)

(With inputs from Dinesh Maurya and Rajiv Singh, India TV)

Latest India News