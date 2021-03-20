Anil Deshmukh must resign or sacked: Devendra Fadnavis after ex-Mumbai top cop's big claim

Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demands Anil Deshmukh resignation after Param Bir Singh's extortion claim.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after ex-Mumbai top cop levelled extortion allegations against him.

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Fadnavis said, "We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted... letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?"

In a sensational twist to the SUV case, former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh hit out at Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by virtually alleging that the minister wanted his team member, arrested cop Sachin Vaze, to 'collect' Rs 100 crore per month from bars and hookah parlours.

Taking strong umbrage at Deshmukh's remarks that Singh's transfer as Commandant-General of Maharashtra Home Guards was not for administrative purposes but for "unpardonable lapses" by his team, the ex-Mumbai top cop shot off an eight-page missive to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he was made a "scapegoat" for "extraneous and vindictive reasons".

Hitting back at Singh, Deshmukh tweeted that the ex-Mumbai police chief was leveling false allegations against him to save himself from action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiran.

"The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren's case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well," Deshmukh tweeted.

ALSO READ | Param Bir Singh's sensational claim: Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month for him

ALSO READ | Anil Deshmukh to resign as Maharashtra Home Minister? Top Shiv Sena leader's big remark

Latest India News