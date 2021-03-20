Anil Deshmukh to resign as Maharashtra Home Minister? Top Shiv Sena leader's big remark

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A top Shiv Sena leader on Saturday said that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will be asked to resign, sources said. The development has come after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday in an explosive claim alleged that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai's bars, restaurants, other establishments for him.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has also mentioned about how Deshmukh used to call cops to his official residence and ask them to collect extortion money for him.

ALSO READ | Param Bir Singh's sensational claim: Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month for him

Taking strong umbrage at Deshmukh's remarks that Param Bir Singh's transfer as Commandant-General of Maharashtra Home Guards was not for administrative purposes, but for "unpardonable lapses" by his team, the ex-Mumbai top cop shot off an eight-page missive to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, making shocking revelations.

Hitting back at Singh, Deshmukh tweeted that the ex-Mumbai police chief was leveling false allegations against him to save himself from action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiran.

But even as the issue threatens to shake the foundation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, top leaders remained incommunicado.

The SUV case refers to the explosives-laden Scorpio that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.

ALSO READ | Antilia bomb scare row: Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA from Maharashtra ATS

Latest India News