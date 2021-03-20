Antilia bomb scare row: Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA from Maharashtra ATS

Image Source : PTI Antilia bomb scare row: Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday transferred the Mansukh Hiren's death case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Maharashtra ATS, news agency ANI reported.

Mansukh Hiren, the purported owner of the car with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Thane. Hiren's dead body was fished out from a creek in neighbouring Thane district on the morning of March 5, hours after he went "missing".

On March 7, the Maharashtra ATS had registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

Hiren, an automobile accessories dealer from Thane, had purportedly written a letter on March 2 to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and police commissioners of Thane and Mumbai, alleging that he was being harassed by the police and media since the vehicle was found outside Ambani's house. He had also claimed that despite being a victim, he was treated like an accused.

The Scorpio car was found near 'Antilia' with 20 gelatin sticks inside on February 25. Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18. The NIA already probing the SUV case.

Meanwhile, the agency has attempted to 'recreate' the crime scene in which a SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, was parked near Antilia. The NIA ferried arrested Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze -- currently in its custody till March 25 -- to the spot and tried to play out the crime scene, as it could have happened, around half a kilometre away from Antilia.

