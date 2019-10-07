Image Source : FILE 'Panic button' for taxi riders in Telangana

To provide a safe and secure environment to commuters, especially women, the Telangana police have integrated police patrol systems with passenger

cabs.

The system would enable the riders in distress to press the panic button provided in the taxi facilitators app.

The passengers in any public service cabs, in case of any emergency, have access to the 'emergency button' in the related cab services app, an official press release said here on Monday.

Once a commuter in distress presses the button in the app, the message would be transmitted to Hawk Eye app of the police through a backend operational work flow, it said.

The system enables passing on the location and other details of the passenger cab to the police attending to emergency services such as control room, nearby patrol mobile, police SHO concerned, divisional ACP and zonal DCP in addition to the control room of cab operators, registered family members and friends , the release said.

Once the information is received, police would be able to respond immediately to reach the commuter in distress by continuously tracking the movement of the vehicle on the geotagged map, it said.

The facility would not only help in apprehending the offender before the crime is committed but also help in enhancing the levels of safety and security to all the commuters on the move and their family members at home, the release said.

The process of integrating police patrols with passenger cabs has been achieved for Ola, Tora and Move in Sync and 112 (Shout App developed by MHA).

The police request all other providers of cab services and public service vehicles to get their mobile app integrated with police patrols for enhancing safety of the commuters, it added.

Also Read: Ola launches services in Coventry, Warwick cities in UK

Also Read: No cabs, high prices: How Delhiites dealt with transport strike