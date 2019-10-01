Image Source : FILE Ola launches services in Coventry, Warwick cities in UK

Ride-hailing platform Ola announced on Tuesday that it has launched its services inCoventry and Warwick in the United Kingdom.

For the past three weeks, drivers from across these communities have been busy in training, after local councils granted Ola with both taxi and private hire licenses - a first for these areas, it said in a statement.

Alok Pandya, Ola's Regional Manager for the West Midlands, Coventry and Warwick, said: "We are thrilled to expand our service to Coventry and Warwick, having launched in Birmingham earlier this year.

We feel immensely proud that our drivers have already provided over one million rides across the UK."

Also Read: Ola Bike expands into 150 Indian cities, eyes 3X growth in next 12 months

Also Read: RSS affiliate wants to curb surge pricing of Uber, Ola