Image Source : PTI Palaniswami tests negative for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, health minister C Vijayabaskar told news agency PTI today.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the tally for Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377, third highest in the country, just after Delhi. The total number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu stands at 757. In Tamil Nadu, the number of active cases are 25,866, the Health Ministry data said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage