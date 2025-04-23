Pahalgam terror attack: Railways announces special train between Vaishno Devi and Delhi | Check timings

Indian Railways (IR) has announced a Special train to clear extra rush of passengers from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This new Special train will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar . It will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR).
In a statement, the Northern Railway (NR) said, “For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush from Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railway has decided to run one-way special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi tonight i.e. on 23.04.2025.”