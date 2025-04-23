Pahalgam attack: Sketches of three terrorists involved in Jammu and Kashmir strike released As many as 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The National Investigation Agency team has reached the attack site.

Srinagar:

Security agencies have released sketches of the terrorists behind the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. The three terrorists have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. As per the sources and information received so far, three to four terrorists were involved in the attack and they continuously fired for at least 20 minutes from AK47 at the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. The attackers are reportedly the members of The Resistance Front - an offshoot of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were brutally shot dead in front of their family members by terrorists in Baisaran Valley Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has met the survivors of the terror attack in Pahalgam and the families of the victims and assured them that the perpetrators of the act would be brought to justice.

Over 50 tourists from Goa stuck in J-K

More than 50 persons from Goa who were on a vacation to Jammu and Kashmir were stranded at hotels in Srinagar after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and efforts were on to bring them back, officials said on Wednesday.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials.

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as ‘Mini Switzerland’ for its serene beauty.

After the incident, all visitors were transported from Pahalgam and other places to hotels in Srinagar, a Goa government official said.