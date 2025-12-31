Pahalgam kingpin admits damage from Operation Sindoor, issues hollow threats against India In a video circulated online whose authenticity could not be independently verified Kasuri appeared to concede that terror camps were destroyed during the operation.

A senior leader of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has indirectly acknowledged that India’s Operation Sindoor caused serious damage to terrorist infrastructure, even as he issued hollow statements against New Delhi. The remarks came during a public gathering attended by thousands of LeT supporters. Saifullah Kasuri, a close aide of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and a key figure accused in the Pahalgam terror attack, claimed that India had “made a mistake” by targeting terrorist hideouts during Operation Sindoor. His statement, widely seen as an admission of impact, suggests that the strikes successfully hit their intended targets.

Kashmir-centric threats reiterated

Despite the acknowledgement, Kasuri used the platform to issue renewed threats, declaring that the group would continue to focus on Kashmir.

“We will never back down from our Kashmir mission,” he said, escalating his rhetoric and attempting to project defiance. He also made sweeping and controversial territorial claims, extending beyond Kashmir to other parts of India and even regions within Pakistan statements widely viewed as provocative and aimed at inciting hostility.

Claims of fame after Pahalgam attack

Kasuri also referred to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Speaking at a separate rally in Pakistan’s Punjab province, he claimed he had become “famous” after being named the mastermind behind the attack.

Indian agencies have repeatedly stated that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Everything you need to know about Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor between May 7 and May 10 in response to the Pahalgam attack. During the operation:

Nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed

Seven targets were hit by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force

The strikes were described as precise, limited, and time-bound, aimed only at terror infrastructure India has stressed that the operation was not directed at civilians or state assets.

Following the strikes, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military and civilian installations using drones. These attempts were successfully intercepted by Indian air defence systems.

Along the Line of Control, more than a dozen terror launch pads were destroyed, disrupting infiltration routes. On May 10, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, leading to an understanding on halting military action.