Over 2.28 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Govt

More than 2.28 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Over 45.73 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources and 24,11,000 additional doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 43,80,46,844 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and Union Territories.

