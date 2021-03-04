Image Source : PTI Regulation on OTT platforms: Screening needed, submit guidelines, Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some 'screening' of programs shown on such platforms.

Hearing an appeal filed by Amazon's India head Aparna Purohit against the Allahabad High Court's order in the ongoing investigation against 'Tandav' web series, the apex court said observed that 'watching movies on the internet and OTT has become common'.

"We are of the view there must be some screening. Even pornography is shown," Justice Ashok Bhushan remarked.

The Supreme Court's decision has come days after the government came out with new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms.

Social media platforms must have provision for voluntary verification of users, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said, adding that media freedom absolute but with responsible behaviour. "Fake news a big concern," he said.

The government said OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video) would have to self-classify the content into five age-based categories - U (Universal), U/A 7+ (years), U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult).

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said such platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age-verification mechanisms for content classified as 'A'.

