'Opposition's demand for debate on SIR not rejected, give us time to respond': Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that the central government has not rejected the opposition's demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list and the proposal is under consideration. However, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader urged the opposition "not to put a condition on timeline" over a discussion on the SIR and electoral reforms.

Rijiju made the remark while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on day one of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

"Nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the opposition parties yesterday in the all party meeting or today. It is under the consideration of the government. If you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult because you have to give certain space," the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said in the Upper House, while urging the opposition to give the government some time to respond.

"The matter related to SIR or electoral reforms, the demand that you have pout forward has not been rejected. Don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss on any matter," he added.

Election Commission of India's decision to carry out the SIR exercise has caused a major controversy, with the opposition constantly attacking the apex poll body over it. During the customary all-party meeting on Sunday, the Congress told the government that the opposition wants a discussion over the exercise.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which is the third largest constituent in Lok Sabha, also made a similar demand and said it is planning to corner the government over the same. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also wants a debate on SIR, a drive which it has alleged that aims to remove a certain section of voters from the electoral list.

The TMC has also raised the issue of suicides of some Booth Level Officers (BLOs), urging the top poll body to halt the drive. Several parties have also moved to the Supreme Court, calling for an immediate halt on it. However, the EC has requested the opposition parties not to spread false information about the SIR.