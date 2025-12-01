Oppn should come out of depression after poll losses and fulfil its duty: PM Modi ahead of Parliament Session The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19. The three-week-long session of Parliament comes against the backdrop of the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed the media on Monday (December 1) at Parliament House ahead of the Winter Session. Addressing the media, the Prime Minister urged the Opposition to move beyond election defeat and fulfil its responsibility.

He said that the Winter Session is not a mere ritual, but an opportunity that will strengthen efforts to steer India towards development. "This winter session isn't just a ritual...India has lived democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger," said PM Modi.

Opposition should come out of depression: PM Modi

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, PM Modi said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections. He called upon them to put aside differences and work for ensuring sound policy and laws are passed in parliament, in order to not repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

He said that the Winter Session should not turn into a battleground for the frustration of defeat, nor should it become an expression of arrogance over victory. "I urge all parties, in this winter session, that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate. As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future."

"This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat. And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat. And I was thinking that since so much time has passed since the Bihar results came, they might have calmed down a bit. But from what I heard yesterday, it seems that defeat has troubled them."

Parliament is not a place for drama: PM Modi

He said that the Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery. "There are many places to do drama and sloganeering. You have done that at the places where you have been defeated and will again do so where you are going to be defeated. Negativity might sometimes help in politics, but I expect them to focus on nation-building," he said.

PM Modi urges Parliament to give young and first-time MPs a chance

Prime Minister Modi appealed to members of both Houses to ensure the Winter Session gives space to first-time and young parliamentarians to raise constituency concerns.

"Newly elected MPs are frustrated because they are not getting the opportunity to speak about their constituencies and raise issues of national importance. First-time MPs, irrespective of their party, must be given a chance, and we should take this seriously. There are many places to do ‘drama’; there is space for that - but not here," he said.

