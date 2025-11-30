Parliament Winter Session: At all-party meet, opposition demands debate on SIR; government seeks cooperation Parliament Winter Session: The opposition also wants a discussion on air pollution, economic security for farmers and foreign security. The government, on the other hand, said it is looking for cooperation from the opposition to ensure that the two Houses function properly.

New Delhi:

The opposition on Sunday demanded a debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a discussion on the national security following the November 10 Delhi blasts in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. The demand was made during the all-party meeting, in which all senior MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc were present.

In addition to this, the opposition also wants a discussion on air pollution, economic security for farmers and foreign security, said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is the grand old party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said while briefing the reporters.

"It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India's democracy and parliamentary traditions," Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The second is the security of democracy. The EC before, during and after elections is acting in a biased manner. There should be a discussion on the purity of the voter list."

"We also raised the issue of foreign policy. India is formulating its foreign policy on the basis of other countries. Someone does not like us buying oil from Russia. Another country is investing in its defence and we are not ready," he said, adding that the opposition is united.

SP, TMC aim to corner govt over SIR

The Samajwadi Party, which is the third largest party in Lok Sabha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, said it is also looking to corner the government on SIR. Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting, party leader Ram Gopal said the government cannot shy away from a debate on SIR.

Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also said that it wants a debate on SIR. The TMC has constantly criticised the drive and has even complained about it to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging the poll body to immediately halt the drive.

"Allow issues raised by Opposition such as SIR... 40 persons (booth level officers) have expired. The process of SIR should not be aimed at deleting names," said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Govt seeks Oppn's cooperation

The government, on the other hand, said it is looking for cooperation from the opposition to ensure that the two Houses function properly. Addressing a press conference after the two-hour all-party meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Parliament should not be stalled and it should function smoothly.

"This is the winter session of Parliament and everyone should think and conduct themselves with a cool mind," PTI quoted Rijiju as saying. "But, if we decide not to disturb the house then productivity will rise, democracy strengthened and Parliament's respect among people enhanced."

