Centre holds all-party meeting ahead of winter session of Parliament The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19. The three-week-long session of Parliament comes against the backdrop of the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections.

New Delhi:

The Centre on Sunday convened the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, where the opposition is likely to rake up various issues, including Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast and foreign policy matters that it wants to raise in both House.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal represented the government at the meeting. The opposition was represented by Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, DMK's T R Baalu, TMC's Derek O’Brien, and IUML's ET Mohammed Bashir.

Union Minister J P Nadda attended as the BJP representative in his capacity as party president and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Other participants included RJD's Manoj Jha, SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha.

The customary all-party meet aims to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses during the session, where several new bills are expected to be introduced. The Winter Session begins on Monday and will continue until December 19, with a total of 15 sittings. The opposition has termed it a “brief session,” noting that Parliament sessions typically have around 20 sittings.

Bill to be tabled during Winter Session

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill and eight other draft legislations are also on the agenda for the session which will have 15 sittings.

The government already had to step back from its plans to bring a bill to empower the president to make regulations for the Union Territory of Chandigarh directly, after stiff resistance from across the political spectrum.

Among the bills planned by the government, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill seeks to set up a Commission to facilitate universities and other higher educational institutes to become independent and self-governing institutions and to promote excellence through a robust and transparent system of accreditation and autonomy.

The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, also listed for introduction, seeks to ensure faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways.

Another proposed legislation is the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims at tweaking the Companies Act, 2013 and LLP Act, 2008, to facilitate ease of doing business.

Also on the government's agenda is the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, which proposes to consolidate provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, into a rationalised single Securities Markets Code.

The government also plans changes to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

