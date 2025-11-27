Centre calls all-party meeting on November 30 ahead of Parliament's winter session Parliament is expected to hold 15 sittings over 19 days. The Private Members' Bills are scheduled for consideration on December 5 and December 19, while Private Members' resolutions will be taken up on December 12.

New Delhi:

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting on November 30 ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, according to sources. Earlier, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI that an all-party meeting would be held to share the list of bills with the Leader of the Opposition and to take their suggestions.

Meghwal said, "We are going to have a meeting with the Secretaries of various departments. We will conduct a scrutiny of all the pending bills that are supposed to be passed, and then an all-party meeting will be held where we will share the list of bills with the leader of the opposition, and then we will form strategies according to the suggestions by the opposition leaders."

Rijiju has already announced that the Winter Session will run from December 1 to December 19. He said in a post on X that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government’s proposal to convene the session on these dates.

Parliament is expected to hold 15 sittings over 19 days. The Private Members' Bills are scheduled for consideration on December 5 and December 19, while Private Members' resolutions will be taken up on December 12.

Meanwhile, amid speculation over the possible inclusion of Chandigarh under Article 240 through the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill 2025, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the proposal is still under consideration. The MHA said the idea is aimed at simplifying the Central Government’s law making process for the Union Territory and emphasised that no final decision has been taken, adding that existing administrative arrangements will remain unchanged.

According to the Ministry, the proposal "in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure," nor does it intend to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana. It added that any move forward would come only after "adequate consultations with all stakeholders," with the interests of Chandigarh fully protected.

The Ministry also noted that there is "no need for any concern" on this matter and made it clear that the Central Government has no plan to introduce any Bill related to this proposal in the upcoming Winter Session.

