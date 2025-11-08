Parliament Winter Session to be held from December 1-19: Kiren Rijiju Parliament Winter Session: It is expected that the assembly election results in Bihar will likely have an impact the Winter Session of Parliament. Additionally, the opposition may try to corner the government over the second phase of special revision of voter (SIR) of electoral rolls.

New Delhi:

The Winter Session of the Parliament will be held from December 1 to December 19, announced Union Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. In an X (which was previously called Twitter), Rijiju said he is looking forward to a "constructive and meaningful" session to strengthen the democracy in India.

"The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," he posted. "Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people."

Bihar election results, 2nd SIR phase likely to be discussed

It is expected that the assembly election results in Bihar will likely have an impact the Winter Session of Parliament. Additionally, the opposition may try to corner the government over the second phase of special revision of voter (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched in nine states and three union territories (UTs).

The government, on the other hand, will look for the passage of key bills such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill, Public Trust Bill, the 129th and 130th Constitutional Amendment Bills, and others.

Parliament Monsoon Session saw 21 sittings

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which began on July 21 and concluded on August 21, saw 21 sittings with 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business time, as per the Lok Sabha secretariat. During the session, which saw repeated disruptions and adjournments, 12 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and 15 in the Rajya Sabha.

The session also saw the passage and introduction of several bills such as National Sports Governance Bill and the Indian Ports Bill.

