Operation Sindoor is 'still ongoing': Navy chief's veiled warning to Pakistan Admiral Tripathi also highlighted that the navy's constant readiness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor after it swiftly deployed its assets, keeping Pakistan's fleet within its harbours.

Pune:

In a veiled warning to Pakistan, Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Sunday that Operation Sindoor is 'still ongoing', pointing out that anything pertaining to operation is 'best avoided'. He made the remarks after laying foundation stone of Indian Navy Maritime Museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Pune.

Admiral Tripathi also highlighted that the navy's constant readiness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor after it swiftly deployed its assets, keeping Pakistan's fleet within its harbours. He noted that the world looks for a 'steady lighthouse' when global seas are 'rough', adding that India, being a responsible nation, can play that role at the world stage.

"The Indian Navy is known for its combat readiness and we always prepare for battle, even if it was far and few in between. But what has changed now? Today, conflicts are happening without notice, heralding a constant readiness paradigm to our posture and preparedness. Operation Sindoor is a classic example in this regard," Admiral Tripathi said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"This operation demonstrated the Navy's constant readiness posture, wherein the swift deployment of our platforms, conduct of multiple weapon firings within 96 hours of the dastardly Pahalgam attack, aggressive manoeuvring, and pressure of the presence of the carrier battle group in the northern Indian Sea ensured that the Pakistan Navy remained close to their coast or within their harbours," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor earlier this year to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. On May 10, following four days of conflict that saw the two nations extensively use drones, India and Pakistan ceased all hostilities. However, India has regularly warned that it can resume Operation Sindoor if Pakistan attempts any misadventure.

Interestingly, Admiral Tripathi's remarks come after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a similar statement and warned Pakistan of any misadventure. In his remarks at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, Singh also lauded the India Armed Forces for their synergy and said Operation Sindoor is a "brilliant example" of civil-military fusion.