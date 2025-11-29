Rajnath Singh's remarks spark speculation of Operation Sindoor 2.0: 'Stay mentally prepared' Earlier, BSF senior officials said the force was ready to inflict further losses on the enemy if the government decides to launch the cross-border operation again.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India showed significant restraint during Operation Sindoor but Pakistan’s stubborn attitude hasn’t let peace prevail on the border. He said people of the country showed that they were public servants during the mock drills, adding that everyone should be mentally prepared for any situation that may arise in the future.

“Operation Sindoor took place just recently. Our forces destroyed Pakistan-based terrorist camps. Although we had given a highly balanced response, our response was not escalatory, but Pakistan's attitude did not allow the situation on the border to remain normal after Operation Sindoor,” Defence Minister Singh said.

“During this time, the way mock drills were conducted across the country and our administrative officials successfully explained and reached that mock drill to the public is a brilliant example of all of you being public servants. All of you should also keep yourselves mentally prepared for any such situation that may arise in the future,” he said.

BSF ready for Op Sindoor 2.0

This came shortly after the Border Security Force (BSF) held a press briefing to showcase the force's accomplishments in 2025, including its active involvement in Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the reporters, BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar said rattled Pakistan has shifted over six dozen terror launchpads in deeper areas of the country after India’s massive crackdown on them during the Operation Sindoor. He said India was ready to inflict further losses on the enemy if the government decides to launch the cross-border operation again.

"After the BSF destroyed many terror launchpads along the border during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan government shifted all such facilities to the depth areas… About 12 launchpads are working from the depth areas of Sialkot and Zaffarwal, which are not exactly on the border. Similarly, 60 launchpads are working in the other depth areas away from the border,” he said.

BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, said the force was prepared to follow the government orders if Operation Sindoor was to be resumed, asserting that the central armed police force has a good experience of fighting wars.

ALSO READ: