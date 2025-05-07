Operation Sindoor: IAF strikes headquarters of terror groups Jaish, Lashkar, Hizbul Mujahideen, say sources Operation Sindoor: The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) under 'Operation Sindoor' conducted night raids targeting the terror headquarters of the banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, sources said on Wednesday. The strikes were carried out on nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that the military strikes were carried out by the Indian armed forces two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Headquarters of Jaish, Lashkar, Hizbul Mujahideen targeted

In intelligence-based strikes by the IAF, four targets of Jaish-e-Mohammed, three of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and two of Hizbul Mujahideen were hit. The precise operation targeted key locations, including the Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group), said sources.

Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centres of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted.

Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Pakistani army and ISI facilitate training of terrorists in these camps

Sources revealed that, in addition to providing logistical support, the Pakistani army and ISI used the services of the Special Services Group (SSG) to facilitate the training of terrorists at these camps.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am.

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

