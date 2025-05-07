'Modiji ne bata diya': BJP leader to terrorists after Indian strikes in Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After the Indian armed forces' strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attack, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta responded to the terrorists who had told one of the victim's wife to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about what had happened, saying, "Modi ko bol dena, and today Modi ji ne bata diya" ("You asked to inform Modi, and today Modi ji has given the answer").

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi of Hathipur area of ​​Kanpur, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier said that when his daughter-in-law, Eshanya asked him to shoot her as well, the terrorists refused and told her My daughter-in-law asked them to kill her as well, but they didn't. They told him that 'Modi ko batana, tumhey nahi maarenge' (we are leaving you alive so that you can tell Modi about all this).

Gupta said, "On 22nd April, the terrorists said that 'Modi ko bol dena' and today, 'Modi Ji ne bata diya'. This shows that there is a strong government in India and this is a slap on those who support Pakistan...We should congratulate the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, who successfully carried out this operation..."

Several other leaders also praised the Indian Army on X after India launched targeted attacks on terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam incident, which killed 26 people. Nine sites connected to anti-Indian terrorism were the focus of the attacks.

The missiles struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi monitoring situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored 'Operation Sindoor' throughout the night after the Indian Army carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per reports, the strike on all nine targets was successful.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7) launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab.

