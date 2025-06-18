Operation Sindhu: India begins evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran amid rising Israel-Iran tensions Operation Sindhu: Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

In response to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the Government of India on Wednesday (June 18) launched 'Operation Sindhu', a coordinated mission aimed at ensuring the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict-affected areas in Iran.

110 Indian students evacuated to Armenia

As part of the initial phase, 110 Indian students from northern Iran were successfully evacuated on Tuesday (June 17), with assistance from the Indian Embassy. The students were moved by road across the border to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, under the supervision of the Indian Missions in Iran and Armenia.

On June 18, the evacuees departed Yerevan on a special flight at 2:55 am and are expected to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19, marking the first successful leg of the operation.

Gratitude extended to Iran and Armenia

The Indian government has expressed its sincere gratitude to both the Governments of Iran and Armenia for their cooperation in facilitating the smooth and safe evacuation process.

Ongoing evacuation efforts and prioritisation of safety

India has reiterated that the safety and security of its citizens abroad remains a top priority. As part of the broader evacuation strategy, the Indian Embassy in Tehran continues to relocate nationals from high-risk zones to relatively safer regions within Iran, with future evacuations planned through viable transport routes and methods.

Emergency contacts for Indian Nationals in Iran

Indian nationals currently in Iran are urged to stay in contact with the Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Control Room in New Delhi.

Embassy of India in Tehran – Emergency Helplines

For calls only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109 For WhatsApp: +98 9010445557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Regional contacts-

Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

Zahedan: +98 9396356649

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

MEA 24x7 Control Room in New Delhi – Emergency Contacts

Toll-Free: 800118797

Landlines: +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Further phases of 'Operation Sindhu' are expected in the coming days as the government monitors the situation closely and continues to assist Indian citizens in conflict zones.

