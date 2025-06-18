Operation Sindhu: India begins evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran amid rising Israel-Iran tensions

In response to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the Government of India on Wednesday (June 18) launched 'Operation Sindhu', a coordinated mission aimed at ensuring the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict-affected areas in Iran.
110 Indian students evacuated to Armenia
As part of the initial phase, 110 Indian students from northern Iran were successfully evacuated on Tuesday (June 17), with assistance from the Indian Embassy. The students were moved by road across the border to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, under the supervision of the Indian Missions in Iran and Armenia.
On June 18, the evacuees departed Yerevan on a special flight at 2:55 am and are expected to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19, marking the first successful leg of the operation.
Gratitude extended to Iran and Armenia
The Indian government has expressed its sincere gratitude to both the Governments of Iran and Armenia for their cooperation in facilitating the smooth and safe evacuation process.
Ongoing evacuation efforts and prioritisation of safety
India has reiterated that the safety and security of its citizens abroad remains a top priority. As part of the broader evacuation strategy, the Indian Embassy in Tehran continues to relocate nationals from high-risk zones to relatively safer regions within Iran, with future evacuations planned through viable transport routes and methods.
Emergency contacts for Indian Nationals in Iran
Indian nationals currently in Iran are urged to stay in contact with the Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Control Room in New Delhi.
Embassy of India in Tehran – Emergency Helplines
- For calls only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109
- For WhatsApp: +98 9010445557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709
Regional contacts-
- Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
- Zahedan: +98 9396356649
- Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in
- MEA 24x7 Control Room in New Delhi – Emergency Contacts
- Toll-Free: 800118797
- Landlines: +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905
- WhatsApp: +91-9968291988
- Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in
Further phases of 'Operation Sindhu' are expected in the coming days as the government monitors the situation closely and continues to assist Indian citizens in conflict zones.
