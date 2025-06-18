Iran's leader Khamenei warns Israel of 'dire consequences', sends strong message to US over military threats Declaring that Iran would not surrender under pressure, Khamenei accused Israel of committing a "grave mistake" in its recent actions, vowing that Tel Aviv would be "punished" for its aggression.

Tehran:

In a fiery televised address on Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei lashed out at Israel and the United States, warning of dire consequences if military action is taken against his country. Declaring that Iran would not surrender under pressure, Khamenei accused Israel of committing a "grave mistake" in its recent actions, vowing that Tel Aviv would be "punished" for its aggression. "Israel made a huge mistake, and they will face dire consequences. We will show no mercy to its rulers," he asserted in his first television address to the nation after the recent conflict.

His remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump called for Iran's "unconditional surrender." In response, Khamenei delivered a stern warning to Washington, emphasising that any strike against Iran would spark "serious and irreparable consequences." He cautioned the US against engaging in military conflict, suggesting that such a move would result in substantial damage to American interests.

