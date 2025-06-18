Iran’s Fattah missile challenges Israel’s Iron Dome with hypersonic precision | Know all about it Amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, Tehran has deployed its newly-inducted Fattah hypersonic ballistic missile, capable of evading Israel’s advanced air defence systems, including the Iron Dome. Here's all you need to know about this advanced military weapon system.

New Delhi:

The conflict between Iran and Israel has escalated sharply, with both sides exchanging missile strikes in a dramatic intensification of hostilities. On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared, “...the battle begins,” and vowed to show Israel “no mercy” in a series of strongly worded posts on X. “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime,” he said.

Shortly after his remarks, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that its latest strike on Israeli territory involved the use of Fattah-1 hypersonic ballistic missiles, capable of bypassing even advanced air defence systems such as Israel’s Iron Dome. The IRGC said the assault marked the 11th wave of “Operation Honest Promise 3,” carried out to punish Israel for its continued actions in the region.

Iran’s deployment of the Fattah missile system has drawn global attention, not only for its destructive capabilities but also for the technological leap it represents in modern warfare.

What is the Fattah missile and when was it introduced?

Iran unveiled the Fattah missile in November 2022 to mark the 11th death anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the father of Iran’s missile program. The missile was later inducted into Iran’s military arsenal in 2023. Developed by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Fattah is a medium-range ballistic missile with hypersonic speed capabilities and advanced maneuverability. The name “Fattah,” meaning “victor” or “conqueror,” was reportedly chosen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

How powerful is the Fattah?

Fattah can strike targets up to 1,400 km away and is believed to travel at speeds of Mach 13 to Mach 15 (approximately 15,000 km/h). Iran claims the missile is designed to evade modern missile defence systems by shifting trajectory mid-flight and moving in unpredictable directions — up, down, left, right — even within the upper atmosphere. Its high-speed envelope generates a plasma shield that not only blinds enemy radar but also blocks radio transmissions.

Key capabilities of Fattah:

Speed: Mach 13–15 (up to 15,000 km/h) Range: 1,400 km (planned upgrade to 2,000 km) Mobility: Can change direction mid-air to evade defences Stealth: Radar-evading and radio-signal blocking plasma shell Deployment: Already used in attacks targeting Israel

*A more advanced version, Fattah-2, is reportedly under development with a range of 1,500 km, and Iran has expressed plans to extend the range to 2,000 km in the future.

(Image Source : SORA AI)INDIA TV Infographic

How does Iran compare globally in hypersonic missile tech?

Iran claims to be the fourth country in the world with operational hypersonic missile capabilities, after Russia, China, and India. According to Iranian military leaders, this development marks a “quantum leap” in the nation’s defensive and offensive capabilities. Iran had previously used the Fattah missile in an October 2024 strike on Israel as well.

While the US, Russia, China, India, and North Korea possess supersonic intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), few have fielded actual hypersonic weapons in combat scenarios. Iran’s move represents a significant advancement in regional military technology.

Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal

Beyond Fattah, Iran has built a diverse range of ballistic missiles, many under the Fateh series, which includes solid-fuel short-range missiles like Fateh-110 and Fateh-313. Other significant systems include:

Zolfaghar and Qasem: Advanced versions of Fateh Emad: A long-range liquid-fuel missile with a 1,700 km range and enhanced accuracy Sejjil: A solid-fuel missile with an estimated range of 2,500 km and top speeds of 17,000 km/h Kheibar, Ghadr-110, Fajr-3, Shahab-3, Ashoura, Haj Qasem, and Basir: Various classes of medium-to-long range missiles

In short, the Fattah hypersonic missile has significantly altered the dynamics of Iran-Israel confrontations. Its speed, precision, and ability to bypass top-tier defence systems like the Iron Dome make it a weapon to watch closely in future conflicts.