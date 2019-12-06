Image Source : PTI/TWITTER Onion prices skyrocket to 170 per kg in Hyderabad

The price of onions continue to soar drastically in Hyderabad making the vegetable a nearly unaffordable commodity for the common man. While the price of the vegetable touched Rs. 150 Kg on Thursday, Good quality onions are selling for Rs 170 in the retail market in the city market. Good quality onions are those that have rested for about 120 days. To cash in on the shortage, traders are rushing in freshly-harvested onions that are more damp and therefore cost less. While good quality onions were priced at `15,000 per 100 kg in the wholesale market, normal and low quality was sold at `6,000.

“We used to get 50 to 70 truckloads of onion, it has fallen to 20 now,” said a market source.

The best market predictions say that onion will become cheaper only in January.

In a bid to curb skyrocketing onion prices, the state-run MMTC has placed another onion import order of 4,000 tonnes from Turkey. The shipments are likely to reach by January. Meanwhile, the first shipment of 6,090 tonnes of onions from Egypt would arrive in the second week of December.

Onion prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-hit states like Maharashtra.

Prices of onion in many cities have crossed Rs 100 per kg due to less production. On Wednesday, the West Bengal government placed an order for 800 tonnes of imported onions with the NAFED, which will be delivered by December-end. In Odisha onion prices have soared to Rs 120 a kg, while in Delhi the rate crossed over Rs 100 per kg.

ALSO READ | After Nirmala sithraman, Ashwini Choubey says he 'never tasted onions'

ALSO READ | Onions on loan: SP, Congress launch unique protest over increasing prices