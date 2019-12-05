WATCH | After Nirmala sithraman, Ashwini Choubey says he 'never tasted onions'

Image Source : PTI PHOTO After Nirmala sithraman, Ashwini Choubey 'never tasted onions'

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she comes from a family which has 'not much to do with onions and garlic', Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that he too have never tasted onions and therefore he is not aware of its market price. "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions," Choubey said.

#WATCH "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions," says Union Minister Ashwini Choubey pic.twitter.com/cubekfUrYW — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

On Wednesday when asked by an MP if she ate onions, Sitharaman had said, "I belong to a family which does not eat onion and garlic."

The government had on Wednesday said that the state-run trading firm MMTC has placed another onion import order of 4,000 tonnes from Turkey and the shipments are expected to reach by mid-January. This is in addition to 17,090 tonnes of onions already contracted, which includes 6,090 tonnes from Egypt and 11,000 tonnes from Turkey, it said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark on onions in Parliament.

Protesting against price rise with members of his party, Chidambaram said: "I thought the finance minister said yesterday she does not eat onions, she is not bothered... What does she eat? Does she eat avocado? She does not eat onions.”

