Greater Mumbai civic body detects Omicron variant in 89% samples sent for genome sequencing

The Greater Mumbai municipal corporation on Monday said that out of all tested samples during the 8th round of genome sequencing, 89% have been detected with the Omicron variant of Covid 19. A total of 280 samples were tested. Apart from the 89% Omicron cases detected, 8% were of Delta derivatives, 3% with Delta variants and other subtypes.

The development comes as the World Health Organization warned the public about the Omicron variant of Covid 19. The global health body has said that it would be 'dangerous' to assume Omicron is the last Covid variant.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,550 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 10,34,833. The death toll rose to 16,535 after 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said that 84 per cent or 2,142 of the 2,550 new patients are asymptomatic. It said 337 more patients were hospitalized of whom 40 are on oxygen support.

