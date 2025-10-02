IMD issues 'red alert' as deep depression triggers heavy rain across Odisha Odisha weather updates: According to the IMD, the deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwest at around 13 kmph. By Thursday morning, it was centered about 160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur and 200 km south of Puri.

Bhubaneswar:

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Odisha on Thursday (October 2) as a deep depression advanced towards the state’s coast, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for seven districts, orange warnings for 16, and yellow alerts for seven more. The system is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur and Paradip by Thursday night.

Districts under 'Red, Orange, and Yellow' alerts

The red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm, has been issued for Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. Officials warned of flash floods and landslides in hilly terrain. Orange alerts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7–20 cm, have been sounded for Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Kendrapara. The remaining seven western districts have been placed under yellow alerts with a forecast of 7–11 cm rainfall till Friday morning.

Landfall and wind warnings

The IMD said the deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal was moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 kmph. As of Thursday morning, it was located 160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur and 200 km south of Puri. It is set to cross Odisha-Andhra coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip by late evening or night. Under its influence, squally winds of 55–65 kmph gusting up to 75 kmph are expected. Cautionary Signal No. III has been hoisted at all ports.

Government preparedness and impact

In response, the Odisha government has deployed emergency teams and equipment across vulnerable districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until October 3 (Friday). Meanwhile, reports of a landslide have emerged from Gajapati district, highlighting the emerging risks.

What the depression means?

Weather experts explained that a deep depression is a stage stronger than a well-marked low-pressure area and immediately precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm. Such systems often bring intense rainfall and strong winds, posing threats of flooding and landslides across coastal and southern regions. With the situation expected to intensify through Thursday night, officials urged citizens in affected areas to remain vigilant and comply with safety advisories until conditions ease.