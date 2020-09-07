Odisha liquor shops to now open on these timings instead of 7 am to 6 pm

Image Source : FILE PHOTO New timings for liquor shops in Odisha announced.

Odisha government has now allowed liquor shops in the state to remain open from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm instead of 7 am to 6 pm in addition to home delivery. However, shops to remain shut within containment zones, the State Excise Department has informed. The new guidelines for liquor shops in the state in the Unlock 4 phase as country continues to exit from the lockdown in phased manner.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, around 600 bars and pubs across the tech city reopened to serve liquor and beer under Unlock 4 after being shut down for over five months due to the lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

"As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the guidelines of the state government, we have allowed bars, pubs and clubs to reopen for business across the city and state," Karnataka Additional Excise Commissioner Venkat Raja informed.

The guidelines allow bars and pubs to serve 50 per cent of customers at a time in their premises as per their seating capacity to ensure 6-feet physical distancing is maintained.

"All customers are screened at the entrance to ensure they are free from fever or virus and allowed inside with face mask and after washing hands with santiser," state federation of wine merchants' association Govindraj Hegde said.

(With inputs from IANS)

