Image Source : PTI Odisha to impose complete lockdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak for 48 hours

Odisha government has decided to impose complete lockdown in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak for 48 hours starting from 8 pm on Friday, to prevent community transmission of COVID-19. The Odisha Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy announced the complete lockdown in two districts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Odisha has reported five cases of coronavirus so far with no fatality yet.

Earlier, the Odisha government traced and tested 20 persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, but reports of 15 of them have come negative for coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Of these 15 people, 12 are from Rourkela, each one from Kendrapara, Cuttack and Ganjam district, it said, adding that the remaining five reports are awaited.

