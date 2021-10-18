New milestone! Over 1 crore in Odisha fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said several beneficiaries are not coming to vaccination centres for the second jab. The state government has appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration to complete the immunisation programme by the end of December.

The Odisha government said on Monday that over one crore eligible population in the state have been given both doses for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, "Happy to share that #Odisha has achieved another milestone in #COVID19Vaccination with one crore citizens fully vaccinated with two doses of @COVID19 vaccines."

altogether, 1,00,45,205 beneficiaries have received the second jab of the vaccines till 6 pm on October 18, he said. More than 3.43 crore people have been inoculated in the state with around 2.43 crore of them having received the first dose of the vaccines.

During the day, 2,11,800 people were inoculated at 1,887 vaccination centres, including 37 private facilities, in the state, an official said.

The state government congratulated health workers for their achievement in the immunisation programme that was launched in January. Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said several beneficiaries are not coming to vaccination centres for the second jab. The state government has appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration to complete the immunisation programme by the end of December.

Meanwhile, the government, in a notification, said Agriculture Production Commissioner R K Sharma will continue to hold the charge of additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.

