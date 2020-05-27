1 lakh people complete quarantine period in Odisha; death toll at 7

Image Source : PTI 1 lakh people complete COVID-19 quarantine period in Odisha

As many as 1 lakh people, mostly migrant workers returning from other states, have completed their quarantine period in Odisha, which continues

to change its strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19, a top official said. Odisha's model of coronavirus management has been appreciated by "one and all" as welll as its morbidity rate that is "lowest (0.46 per cent)" in the country, Chief Secretary AK Tripathy said.

"This is an evolving crisis and, therefore, our strategies should be well-calibrated. Our response is fast and flexible," he said.

Odisha has 777 active COVID-19 cases, while 733 people have so far been cured, the senior official said. Seven people have died in the state due to the contagion.

Tripathy said the state's stress is on four aspects -- mandatory quarantine for all returnees, massive corona sample testing, involving the Panchayati raj institutions or community involvement and scientific approach towards the disease.

He said Odisha also conducts more sample tests than the national average.

"The state conducts 2,861 sample tests per 10 lakh population, while the national figure is 2,360."

The chief secretary added that the state government has decided to launch a 15-day IEC (information, education and communication) campaign for patients with comorbid conditions.

