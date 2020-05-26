Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 79 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,517

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,517 after 79 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 861, while 649 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Cuttack accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 16, followed by Balangir at 14, Keonjhar reported 8 cases. While Kandhamal reported 7 cases, Kendrapara reported 6 cases, Ganjam reported five cases, Balasore, Khurdha and Puri reported four cases each, three cases each were detected in Nayagarh and Dhenkanal, Jajpur reported two cases, and one case each in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sonepur.

Of the 79 new COVID-19 cases, 71 are in quarantine centres. Eight were from local contacts.

As many as 1,31,595 samples were tested so far.

