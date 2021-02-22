Image Source : PTI Odisha govt issues fresh guidelines amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Odisha government on Sunday issued guidelines to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols in view of a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states, fear of new variants and complacency in people for observing the basic safety protocols. Odisha's COVID-19 tally on

Sunday mounted to 3,36,636 after 58 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said. Fifty-eight patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,107, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is at 4.12 per cent.

Of the new cases, detected from 18 districts, 34 were reported from quarantine centers, and 24 detected during contact tracing, the official said. The death toll remained at 1,914 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Saturday.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha COVID-19 guidelines are as follows

District and police authorities have been advised to check and ensure strict observance of COVID-l9 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing in all public places including workplaces and educational institutions

Public awareness through loudspeaker announcements is to be made frequently in all market places, haat and other places

Concerned authorities of government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions shall be responsible for due compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments

Large congregations must be avoided and concerned officials should ensure that more than the permitted number of people are not there at the gatherings

Adequate and strict sanitation measures are to be maintained in schools, colleges, other educational institutions and Anganwadi Centres

Teachers and concerned authorities shall ensure observance of COVID-19 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of a mask, maintaining physical distancing and provision of thermal scanning & hand wash or use of sanitiser by the students, teachers, staff and others

Any person found with COVID-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution and necessary further action be taken as per the advice of the health authorities

Only curricular activities will be allowed in educational institutions and added that hotels, restaurants and dhabas must be closely monitored by the police authorities so as to ensure strict compliance of physical distancing norms and other safety protocols

Strong penal action shall be taken against the persons violating the COVID-19 guidelines

Commercial establishments found violating such norms may be sealed and action as per law be taken against such violators

The district authorities have also been asked to submit a weekly report on enforcement measures to the Special Relief Commissioner every Monday

