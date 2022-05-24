Odisha: Church in Bhadrak sealed over reports of religious conversions; section 144 clamped

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha church gate sealed

A church in Odisha's Bhadrak was sealed after the district administration received complaints and allegations of religious conversions. According to the details, there were reports of conversions of innocent tribals to Christianity.

Section 144 has also been clamped in the area to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the vicinity.

As per the sub-Collector of Bhadrak, an inquiry was made jointly by the Executive Magistrate and IIC of Rural PS, in connection with the allegations received about the church, situated at Geltua village under Bhadrak Block of Odisha.

"There were complaints regarding tribals being converted to Christianity. We found out that there is some breach of peace between communities. District administration has enforced Section 144 in Geltua, three persons are allowed to gather in the vicinity of the Church," said Manoj Patra, Sub Collector of Bhadrak.

Phulamani Munda, who belongs to the Tribal community said, "We just came here to pray yesterday. We were not using loudspeakers here or never hurt anybody's sentiments. Peacefully, we prayed here in this Church. We believed in Jesus and follow the path of Jesus. We don't know, why people here are harassing us?"

