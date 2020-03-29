Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
4 dead in Haryana's Nuh after being run over by vehicle on KMP expressway

4 dead, 4 injured after being run over by a vehicle on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway early on Sunday morning in Haryana's Nuh. The eight people were walking on the expressway when the vehicle hit them.

Haryana Updated on: March 29, 2020 9:04 IST
At least four people were dead and the other four injured after being run over by a vehicle on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway early on Sunday morning in Haryana's Nuh. The incident took place when eight people were walking on the expressway, heading towards their hometown amid coronavirus lockdown.

A speeding vehicle hit them on the road. 

More details awaited...

