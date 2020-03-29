4 dead in Haryana's Nuh after being run over by vehicle on KMP expressway

At least four people were dead and the other four injured after being run over by a vehicle on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway early on Sunday morning in Haryana's Nuh. The incident took place when eight people were walking on the expressway, heading towards their hometown amid coronavirus lockdown.

A speeding vehicle hit them on the road.

More details awaited...

ALSO READ | 3 youth killed as their bike gets hit by vehicle on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

ALSO READ | Six killed as truck carrying labourers meets with accident in Hyderabad