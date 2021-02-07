Uttarakhand Chamoli Glacier break: NTPC says avalanche damaged Tapovan hydro project

Image Source : PTI Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) informed on Sunday after part of Nanda Devi glacier burst earlier in the day in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing wide-spread devastation. NTPC further said that rescue operation is on, the situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police.

The glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangered lives of people living along its banks. It is reported that massive destruction is feared.

The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Rescue Operation Updates

IN PICS | Uttarakhand glacier burst triggers massive flood

Latest India News