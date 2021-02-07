Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 150 feared dead, over 200 ITBP personnel on spot for rescue ops | Updates

Image Source : AP This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows a massive flood of water, mud and debris flowing at Chamoli District after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area in Uttarakhand.

A massive glacier breach in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district caused flash floods in the Dhauli Ganga river, causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecological fragile Himalayas. As per reports, a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli leading to wide-spread devastation. Over 150 people, mostly labourers who were working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead. Three bodies have been were recovered so far. Also, the power project was swept away completely, added state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar while describing the situation as under control. Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. Meanwhile, rescue operations by the state administration are underway.

2 teams of NDRF are enroute and 3 additional teams have been flown in from Hindon which will reach the spot later in the night.

More than 200 ITBP personnel are on the spot, and one column and Engineering Task Force (ETF) of Army, with all rescue equipment have been deployed.

IMD informed during the meeting that there is no rainfall warning in the region for the next two days.

Uttarakhand is facing a disaster. I am in touch with State CM Trivendra Rawat, Union Home Minister and NDRF officers. The rescue operations are underway, PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Haldia, West Bengal.

Seven Indian Navy Diving Teams are on standby for Uttarakhand flash flood relief operations, says Indian Navy officials.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream, including in heavily populated areas.

Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

Connectivity with some border posts was "totally restricted" due to a bridge collapsing near Reni village, an ITBP spokesperson said.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, that were likely to be affected were put on high alert and forces of the ITBP and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed in to help with the rescue and relief effort.

"I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone's safety," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

The waters in the Dhauli Ganga, a tributary of the Ganga, was flowing two to three metres above normal, the official added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising from the glacier burst and the resulting floods.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said teams of the NDRF were deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force were being airlifted from Delhi.

"I have spoken to Chief Minister @tsrawatbjp ji, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. All the concerned officers are working on a war footing to secure the people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to 'Devbhoomi'," he said.

Shah said the central government is constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand.

Image Source : PTI Washed away barrage of Rishi Ganga power project in Neeti valley, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

"Some more teams of NDRF are being airlifted from Delhi and sent to Uttarakhand. We are constantly monitoring the situation there," he said.

A home ministry spokesperson said four NDRF teams (about 200 personnel) were airlifted to Dehradun and would head to Joshimath. The chief minister also appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos.

He said the water level in the Alaknanda, another tributary of the Ganga, is one metre above normal but the flow was reducing gradually. He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga.

