Sanitation workers have ended strike as major demands met: North Delhi mayor

Image Source : PTI Sanitation workers have ended strike as major demands met (Representational Image)

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday said sanitation workers of the NDMC have ended their strike after the civic body agreed to their main demands. Scores of employees of Delhi's three corporations have been on a strike to demand their pending salaries.

During a meeting of the NDMC House on Wednesday, Prakash had announced that the civic body has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying the pending salaries of several employees and pensioners.

"Sanitation workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation ended their strike today after the NDMC agreed to their major demands such as permanent employment of temporary recruits, job on compassionate ground and resolution of other important issues," Prakash told reporters.

The sanitation workers will return to work from Sunday onwards, he said.

However, NDMC employees of other categories are still on strike.

