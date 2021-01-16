Image Source : ANI Sanitation worker becomes first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab

In world's biggest vaccination drive, a sanitation worker, Manish Kumar, became first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria also received the COVID-19 vaccine shot at the institute.

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is also present at the AIIMS to witness the launch of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "I am very happy and satisfied today. We have been fighting against COVID-19 in PM's leadership for the last one year. This vaccine will work as a 'sanjeevani' in the fight against COVID-19, which has entered the final stage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

ALSO READ | India begins world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 | LIVE

Latest India News