India begins world's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 today | LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Vaccination drive against COVID-19 begins today

India begins today a nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30 am via video conferencing. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 94 million, including 2,017,757 fatalities. As many as 67,340,405 patients are reported to have recovered.

