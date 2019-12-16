Monday, December 16, 2019
     
  Non-violent Satyagraha is the way: Rahul Gandhi tells protesters

Non-violent Satyagraha is the way: Rahul Gandhi tells protesters

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 13:23 IST
Non-violent Satyagraha is the way: Rahul tells protesters
Non-violent Satyagraha is the way: Rahul tells protesters

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a subtle message to the anti-CAA protesters, asked them to take up "non-violent Satyagraha" to anti-Citizenship Act and anti-NRC protesters. "The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha," the former Congress president wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC," he added.

Earlier, his sister and Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also strongly registered her support for the student movement.

Interestingly, the message of non-violence comes a day after a large part of South Delhi including Shaheen Bagh, Ashram Chowk, New Friends Colony, Ashram Chowk witnessed unprecedented violence and arson.

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters rank amok. Later, the Delhi Police arrested many students from Jamia Millia Islamia University, though they claimed they were not part of the violence.

