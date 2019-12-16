Image Source : EC seeks report on Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark

The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

The Jharkhand CEO has been asked to submit a report to the Election Commission as soon as possible. The Election Commission's move comes after controversy erupted over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark, which he made in Jharkhand's Godda district last Thursday during a public rally.

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

He made the statement when he attacked the Narendra Modi government over rising in crimes against women, saying: "The Prime Minister had launched 'Make in India' but, nowadays, it is 'Rape in India'."

Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.

The BJP had demanded action against him. The women members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday had filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Won't apologise, 'mera naam Rahul Savarkar nahin': Rahul Gandhi on ‘rape in India’ remark