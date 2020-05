Noida Sector-8, Sector-66, Sector-48 report fresh coronavirus cases

Image Source : AP File

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded at least four cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 cases were reported from Noida Sector-8, Sector-66, Sector-48, and Chipyana Buzurg village.

One 49-year-old male patient diagnosed positive for COVID-19 is a resident of Noida Sector-8 while three female patients aged 22 years, 39 years and 23 years belonged to Noida Sector 66, Sector-48, and Chipyana Buzurg respectively.

Officials said four patients have been discharged. A girl child aged 1.5 years was discharged after successful treatment at SSPGTI. A 30-year-old, 42-year-old, 32-year-old have also been discharged after successful treatment.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage