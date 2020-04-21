Noida Sector 55 Block B sealed after 61-year-old woman tests coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP Confirmed coronavirus cases in India surge to 100. One of the cities in Uttar Pradesh having maximum number of COVID-19 patients.

The Noida Authority has sealed Sector 55 Block B after a coronavirus positive was found in the area. A few days ago, the district administration had sealed Sector 37, Sector 30 along with several others were coronavirus positive patients surfaced. Earlier, two more cases of the coronavirus were reported from Noida including a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8 and a 40-year-old man from Kendriya Vihar, Sector 82.

Speaking on the sealing of sectors, Sub-divisional magistrate Rajiv Kumar Rai said, "In view of a COVID-19 case being reported at B - 233, Sector 55, Noida, we have sealed the entire vicinity and the adjoining areas from Monday midnight to May 3, 12 am to curb the spread of the infection." A 61-year-old woman from Sector 55 of Block B, has tested COVID-19 positive on Monday.

According to the health authorities, the number of people infected with corona in Gautam Buddha Nagar has increased to 100, out of which 43 people have been cured so far, while a total of 57 patients are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh confirmed coronavirus cases tally has surged to 1,184 including 18 deaths while 140 patients have recovered so far, as per health ministry's figures on Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from IANS)

